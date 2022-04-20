LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on April 15:
• Anthony John Couch, 23, of Cadillac, was sentenced to between two and 7.5 years in prison with 92 days credit for guilty pleas to possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon and breaking and entering a building with intent. He also was sentenced as a second-offense habitual offender by the court. Couch was ordered to pay $334 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of parole.
• Aaron Michael Zaremba, 23, of Jackson, was sentenced to 1.5 to five years in prison for a guilty plea to third-degree fleeing and eluding. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines.
• Roxie Clarice Riley, 34, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 180 credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of delivery or manufacture of fentanyl less than 50 grams.
• Michael Dean Woodworth, 43, of Lake City, was given a 12-month delayed sentence for a guilty plea to domestic violence. If successful, the charge will be dismissed and the conviction will be on a charge of disorderly person — jostling. He also was ordered to pay $450 in fines and will be placed under the supervision of Wexford-Missaukee Probation and Parole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.