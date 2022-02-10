LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on Jan. 28:
• Gerald Blaise Tibbs, 35, of Lake City pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on July 28 in Lake Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing and there is an agreement for a one-year jail cap. Bond was remanded or revoked. He also pleaded guilty to one count of financial transaction device stealing or retaining without consent for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of June 26 and July 4 in Riverside Township. As part of the plea, three additional counts of financial transaction device stealing or retaining without consent will be dismissed at sentencing. A habitual offender third offense notice also will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is an agreement for a one-year jail cap and restitution will be determined for all four companies. Bond was remanded or revoked.
• Bambi Marie Farr, 44, of McBain accepted a plea for a delayed sentence after she pleaded guilty to one count of welfare fraud failure to inform $500 or more for her connection with an incident on or between the dates of Aug. 1, 2018, and Nov. 30, 2018, in McBain. As part of the plea, a charge of welfare fraud over $500 will be dismissed at sentencing. If successful during the delayed sentence, the failure to inform charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor. Restitution is to be determined. Bond was continued.
• Christopher Lee Boller, 22, of Lake City pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Oct. 25 in Lake Township. He also could be sentenced as a habitual offender second offense notice. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice connected to the methamphetamine-related offense will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was remanded or revoked.
• Daniel Ray Frye, 32, of Lake City was given a delayed sentence after he pleaded guilty to an added count of aggravated stalking for his connection with an incident on Oct. 5 in Pioneer Township. As part of the plea, charges of third-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of personal property of $200 or more but less than $1,000 second or subsequent offense will be dismissed at sentencing. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also will be dismissed at sentencing. He also is ordered to have community mental health treatment, take prescribed medication, live in approved housing, attend counseling, have no contact with the victim in this case or their Phelps Road residence and have substance abuse testing. If successful during the delay, the conviction will be changed to a guilty plea to malicious destruction of personal property $200 or more but less than $1,000. Bond was remanded or revoked.
• Abigail Renee Southwick, 23, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on April 3 in Lake Township. There also was an agreement for Southwick to be sentenced under Section 7411 of the public health code. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty” charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. Bond was remanded or revoked.
• Megan Ashley Bridson, 32, of Lake City was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 224 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
• Seth Carlton Ott, 25, of Manton pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on March 27 in Caldwell Township. As part of the plea, charges of operating a motor vehicle while licenses suspended, revoked or denied, second or subsequent offense notice, operating a motor vehicle without security and operating an unregistered vehicle will be dismissed at sentencing. A habitual offender second offense also will be dismissed at sentencing. There is a sentencing agreement for Ott to be sentenced under 7411 of the Public Health Code. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty” charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. Bond was remanded or revoked.
