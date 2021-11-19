LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on Nov. 1 and Nov. 12:
• Keeper Rae Thompson, 28, of Falmouth, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on May 14 in Clam Union Township. There also is an agreement for no jail and for her to be sentenced under Sec. 7411 of the Public Health Code. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty” charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record.
• Patricia Sue Flynn, 20, of Lake City, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Oct. 7 in Lake City. This matter will be set for sentencing.
• Matthew Allen Stockman, 26, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Sept. 14 in Lake Township. There was an agreement of a one-year cap on jail. This matter will be set for sentencing.
• Robert Lee Heyd, 54, of Lake City, was sentenced to operating while intoxicated second offense after he completed a delayed sentence. He also was ordered to pay $190 in fines and fees.
• Joel Eric Wiggins Jr., 38, of Lake City, was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credit for no contest pleas to two counts of domestic violence. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $175 in fines and fees and given 12 months probation.
• Nicole Jean Ciacelli, 32, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 70 days in jail with 70 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine less than 25 grams. She also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Tanya Marie Fent, 31, of Harrison, was sentenced to 186 days in jail with 186 days credit for a guilty plea to attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle. She also was ordered to pay $575 in fines and fees.
• Jason Andrew Cupples, 46, was sentenced to between two and 20 years in prison with 313 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction in July 2021 to possession of methamphetamine. He also was sentenced as a habitual offender third offense.
