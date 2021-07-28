LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on July 16:
• Nichole Anne Helsel, 36, of Lake City was sentenced to 93 days in jail with 174 days credit for guilty pleas to operating while intoxicated and failure to stop after a collision and 300 days in jail with 174 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on May 2, 2020, in Reeder Township. She also was ordered to pay $898 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. The sentenced also ordered Helsel to perform 160 hours of community service as part of her sentence.
• Dustin Chandler Summers, 41, of Traverse City was sentenced to 107 days in jail with 107 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of heroin less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident at the Lake City EZ Mart Gas Station on May 14 in Lake City. He also was ordered to pay $858 in fines and fees.
