LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on May 13:
• Stacie Star Tompkins, 44, of Cedar Springs pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated for her connection with an incident on Dec. 17 in Butterfield Township. As part of the plea, charges of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement in place for no additional criminal conduct and a one-year treatment plan. If successful, Tompkins will have the OWI third offense charge reduced to an OWI second offense.
• Cecil Raymond-Jerry McKinney, 55, currently housed in Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson, was resentenced to three to 20 years in prison with 77 days credit for a guilty verdict from a jury trial on a charge of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines.
• Seth Carlton OTT, 25, of Manton was sentenced to 100 days in jail with 88 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of methamphetamine.
• Michael Steven Craft, 42, of Lake City was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 23 days credit for a no contest plea to aggravated assault. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $575 in fines and fees and $200 in restitution. He also was given 24 months of probation.
• Derek Scott Cubitt, 31, of Lake City was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 64 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months of probation.
• Brandon Kelly Huggins, 28, of McBain was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 156 days credit for a guilty plea to delivery or manufacture of cocaine less than 50 grams. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given 36 months of probation.
• Melissa Ann Gautz, 35, of Cadillac was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 92 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months of probation.
• Jason Andrew Cupples, 46, currently housed in Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 221 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was sentenced as a habitual offender second offense. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.