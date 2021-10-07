LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on Oct. 1 and Oct. 4:
• Dorrwayne Hamilton Jr., 41, of McBain pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of narcotics for his connection with an incident on March 18 in Reeder Township. As part of the plea, charges of possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon, a Ruger .44, will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was a sentencing agreement for no additional jail time.
• Joel Eric Wiggins Jr., 38, of Lake City pleaded no contest to two counts of domestic violence for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Jan. 1, 2019, and Feb. 26, 2021, in Norwich Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. As part of the plea, charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, a rifle, and two additional counts of domestic violence will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was a sentencing agreement for no additional jail time. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on May 6 in Norwich Township. There also was a sentencing agreement for no additional jail time and for him to be sentenced under Section 7411 of the Public Health Code. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty” charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record.
• Justin Charles McGee, 38, of Houghton Lake pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence third offense for his connection with an incident on June 4 in Lake Township. An agreement was reached to give McGee a delayed sentence and if he completes his probation, he would be allowed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor count of domestic violence.
• Joseph Andrew Brown, 47, of Lake City pleaded guilty to and was sentenced on a charge of disturbing the peace for his connection with an incident on April 12 in Pioneer Township. He was ordered to pay $425 in fines and fees.
• Kirstie Lynn Weidman, 41, of Lake City was sentenced to 52 days in jail with 52 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine less than 25 grams. She also was ordered to pay $1,198 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
