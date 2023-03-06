LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on Feb. 17. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• John Andrew Dine, of Lake City but currently in the Cooper Street Correctional Facility in Jackson, was sentenced to at least three years in prison and up to five years in prison for a guilty plea to aggravated stalking. He also was ordered to pay $798 in fines and assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection may begin while he is incarcerated. This sentence is to be served concurrently with the sentence he is already serving.
• Allen Lee Ankney, 21, of Marion, was sentenced to 41 days in jail with 41 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of cocaine less than 25 grams. He also was ordered to pay $1,358 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• Bambi Marie Farr, 45, of McBain, was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credit for a guilty plea of welfare fraud of $500 or less after a successful delay of the sentence.
• Jody Kay-Lynn Chynoweth, 35, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and impaired driving for her connection with an incident on Dec. 19 in Lake Township. As part of the plea, a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated second offense will be dismissed at sentencing and a habitual offender third offense notice. There is an agreement that she will be sentenced under Sec. 7411 of the public health code and must pay $100 restitution to the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty” charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. Bond was continued.
• Franklin Roy Stauffer, 44, of Manton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and a habitual offender second offense notice for his connection with an incident on Jan. 21 in Caldwell Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice connected to the methamphetamine-related charge, a charge of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle without security, operating an unregistered vehicle and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.