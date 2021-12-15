LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on Dec. 3 and Dec. 6:
• Loral Phillip Elton Jr., 31, of Evart, pleaded guilty to larceny in a building for his connection with an incident on Aug. 26 in Pioneer Township. As part of the plea, two charges of second-degree home invasion and an additional count of larceny in a building will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was a sentencing agreement for Elton Jr. to provide truthful testimony against his co-defendants. His bond was remanded or revoked.
• John Henry Staats, 24, of Lake City, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 227 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine less than 25 grams.
• Dale Jay Herweyer, 42, of Lake City, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated third offense for his connection with incidents occurring on July 16 in Forest Township. As part of the plea, charges of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied, operating a motor vehicle without security and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Shea Moneek Griffus-Blanchard, 36, of Lake City, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with four days credit for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated third offense for her connection with an incident on March 3 in Butterfield Township. She also was ordered to pay $200 in restitution and $798 in fines and fees. She was given 24 months probation as part of the sentence.
• Gerald Blaise Tibbs, 35, of Lake City, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Aug. 3 in Caldwell Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a charge of operating a motor vehicle without security will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Patricia Sue Flynn, 20, of Houghton Lake, was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 197 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine less than 25 grams. She also was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 60 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. She was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation as part of that sentence.
• Samantha Kai Wilson, 33, of Merritt, was sentenced to 47 days with 47 days credit and given a one-year delayed sentence for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees.
• Brandon Lee Hoover, 35, of Reed City, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Oct. 13 in Lake Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and charges of possession of Suboxone less than 25 grams and possession of hydrocodone less than 25 grams will be dismissed at sentencing. A habitual offender third offense notice also will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued and the matter will be set for sentencing.
• Jason Lee Cowley Jr., 29, of Boon was sentenced to eight days in jail with eight days credit and given a one-year delay of sentence for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated third offense. As part of the plea, charges of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and operating a motor vehicle without security will be dismissed at sentencing. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees.
• Christopher Lee Boller, 22, of Manton, was sentenced to 240 days in jail with 155 days credit for a no contest plea to a probation violation stemming from previous convictions to interfering with electronic communication and domestic violence. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
• Scott Michael Swanson Jr., 24, of Mount Clemens, was given a one-year delay of sentence of a no contest plea to breaking and entering a building with intent for his connection with an incident on July 21 in McBain at the Little Wheels Preschool. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. If during the one year there is no further criminal activity, then the charge will be dropped to breaking and entering without the owner’s permission. Bond was continued.
• Hope Leigh Kelley-Sowers, 50, of Traverse City, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Oct. 10 in Forest Township. As part of the plea, charges of operating with no license of multiple licenses, operating a motor vehicle without security and license plates international registration plan — invalid registration will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was a sentencing agreement to dismiss a district court case and habitual charges will not be filed.
