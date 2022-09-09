LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on Sept. 2. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Cody Clair Davidson, 31, of Lake City pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on March 1 in Pioneer Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was an agreement to a one-year jail cap. Bond was continued and the matter is to be set for sentencing.
• Holly Lynn Lopez, 44, of Fife Lake pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Feb. 26 in West Branch Township. As part of the plea, charges of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, possession of cocaine less than 25 grams, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued and the matter will be set for sentencing.
• Christopher Lee Whitehead, 43, of Evart pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree home invasion for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Aug. 12, 2021, and Aug. 26, 2021, in Pioneer Township. As part of the plea, two counts of second-degree home invasion and two counts of larceny in a building a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A separate criminal file also will be dismissed as part of this plea. There also is a sentencing agreement for joint and several restitution for all three property owners to be split with another defendant in the case. Bond was continued and the matter is to be set for sentencing.
• Michael John Cadieux, 49, of Alpena pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine and a habitual offender second offense notice for his connection with an incident on March 19 in Lake Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and charges of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied, operating a motor vehicle without security, unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued and the matter will be set for sentencing.
• Michael Steven Craft, 43, of Lake City was sentenced to 103 days in jail with 103 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of aggravated assault.
• Melinda Jean Laroche, 64, of Lake City pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated third offense for her connection with an incident on June 4 in Lake City. As part of the plea, a charge of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was a sentencing agreement for a one-year cap on jail and $100 restitution to the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police Post for the alcohol testing. Bond was continued and the matter is to be set for sentencing.
