LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on Dec. 5. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• James Edward Aardema, 48, of Lake City was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 94 days credit for a no contest plea to domestic violence third offense. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and given 36 months of probation. Aardema also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 48 days credit for a guilty plea to conspiracy to furnish contraband to prisoners. He also was sentenced as a second-offense habitual offender. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and this sentence is to be served consecutively to the previous sentence.
• Christopher Lloyd Whiting, 42, of Cadillac was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 134 days credit for a guilty plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct. He also was sentenced as a second-offense habitual offender. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines
• Nicole Amber Click, 35, formerly of Mount Pleasant and Cadillac but currently housed in Huron Valley Women’s Complex in Ypsilanti, was sentenced to between 14 months and four years in prison with four days credit for a guilty plea to possession of heroin less than 25 grams. She also was ordered to pay $198 in fines. Click also was sentenced to between 14 months and four years in prison with 12 days credit, to be served concurrently, for a guilty plea in a second case to possession of Fluorofentanyl less than 25 grams. She also was ordered to pay $198 in fines. Fines in both cases are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while she is incarcerated. These two sentences also will be served consecutive to a previous conviction for a probation violation.
• Christopher Lee Boller, 23, of Manton was sentenced to 1.5 to six years in prison with 66 days credit for a guilty plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct. He also was sentenced as a second-offense habitual offender. Boller also was ordered to pay $198 in fines. Fines are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while he is incarcerated.
