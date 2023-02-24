LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on Feb. 6. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Trinton Gregory Jennings, 30, of McBain was sentenced to 60 days in jail with four days credit for a guilty plea to domestic violence. He also was sentenced to four days in jail with four days credit and given a one-year delayed sentence for a guilty plea to interfering with electronic communications. He was ordered to pay fines and fees and given 12 months of probation.
• Steven Allen Carpenter, 49, of Manton was sentenced to 20 days in jail with 20 days credit for a guilty plea to the use of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $575 in fines and given 24 months of probation. Carpenter also was sentenced to 51 days in jail with 51 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams. He was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months of probation.
• Dustin David Lewis, 40, of Cadillac entered a no contest plea to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on April 3, 2021, in Lake Township. As part of the plea, charges of operating a motor vehicle while the license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle without registration, operating a motor vehicle without security and a habitual offender second offense notice will all be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Justin Charles McGee, 402, of Tustin pleaded guilty to domestic violence third offense for his connection to an incident on Aug. 21 In Lake City. As part of the plea, a charge of interfering with electronic communication and a habitual offender third offense will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Joshua David Sundell, 43, of Lake City, but currently housed in Carson City Correctional facility, was sentenced to 150 days in jail for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines and given 36 months of probation
