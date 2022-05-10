LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on May 2:
• Gary Edward Herrmann Jr., 51, of Houghton Lake pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Dec. 25 in Lake Township. He also will be sentenced by the court as a second offense habitual. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice on the methamphetamine offense, a charge of possession of Suboxone, second or subsequent offense, and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing, which should occur within the next month. There also was an agreement for a jail cap of 365 days also was part of the plea. Bond was remanded or revoked.
• Matthew Allan Gunnerson, 45, of Lake City pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree police officer fleeing for his connection with an incident on Jan. 4 in Lake Township. As part of the plea, a charge of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was an agreement for a one-year delayed sentence and if Gunnerson is successful, the charge will be reduced to attempted fourth-degree police officer fleeing. Bond was continued.
• Eric Alan Delisio, 34, of Cadillac was sentenced to 30 days in jail with six days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
