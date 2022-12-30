LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on Dec. 16 and Dec. 19. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Steven Allen Carpenter, 49, of Lake City, pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on July 21 in Forest Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice on the charge, a charge of possession of methamphetamine, and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued. Carpenter also pleaded guilty to an added count of use of methamphetamine for his connection with a separate incident on Jan. 5 in Lake City. As part of this plea, charges of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense, possession of tramadol second or subsequent offense and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond also was continued in this case. Carpenter is awaiting sentencing in both cases.
• Samantha Ann-Marie Anderson, 48, of LeRoy, was sentenced to 210 days in jail with four days credit for a guilty plea of possession of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• Wyatt James Hendry, 20, of Lake City, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 39 days credit for a guilty plea to probation violations stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
• James Ross Winrick Sr., 68, of Lake City, was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 119 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and given 24 months of probation. Winrick Sr. is awaiting sentencing.
• Justin Marshall Mongar, 38, of Cadillac, was sentenced to at least 22 months and up to 20 years in prison with 101 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was sentenced as a third-offense habitual offender, which doubles the maximum sentence. He also was ordered to pay $798 in fines and this sentence is to be served concurrently with a sentence from a different file out of Wexford County. Assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while incarcerated.
• Todd Aaron Baxter, 36, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 255 days in jail with 206 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of larceny from a motor vehicle. This sentence is to be served concurrently with a sentence from a different file out of Wexford County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.