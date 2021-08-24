LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on Aug. 13:
• Steven Allen Carpenter, 47, of Manton, was sentenced to 26 days in jail with 11 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of heroin less than 25 grams.
• Samuel Logan Staats, 26, of Boon, was sentenced to two to five years in prison with 398 days credit for a no contest plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to attempted assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation. He also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 140 days credited for a no contest plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to attempted possession of a weapon in jail. He also was sentenced to two to 15 years in prison with 61 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine with a habitual offender second offense notice. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and assessments may be paid as a condition of parole. Collection may begin while incarcerated. All sentences are to run concurrently.
• Darrick Wayne Rayment, 37, of Merritt, was sentenced to two to five years in prison with 317 days credit for guilty and no contest pleas to probation violations stemming from a previous conviction to operating with a high BAC third offense.
• Michael Jason Boven, 42, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 26 days credit for guilty pleas to fourth-degree fleeing and eluding with a habitual offender third offense and possession of methamphetamine less than 25 grams. He also was ordered to pay $1,166 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Andrew John Myers, 45, of Lincoln Park, was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 216 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to failure to pay child support.
• Dustin John Singleton, 36, of Manton, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on March 17 in Lake Township. As part of the plea, charges of possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon, a long double-edged knife, will be dismissed at sentencing. His bond was remanded or revoked.
• Scott Henry Couch, 24, of Lake City, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Jan. 19 in Lake City. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice related to the meth-related charge and charges of possession of heroin less than 25 grams, possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams and possession of Buprenorphine second or subsequent offense will all be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was remanded or revoked.
