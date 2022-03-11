LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on March 7:
• Bambi Marie Farr, 44, of McBain was given a 12-month delayed sentence for a guilty plea to welfare fraud failure to inform, $500 or more, for her connection with an incident on or between the dates of Aug. 1, 2018, and Nov. 30, 2018, in McBain. She also was ordered to pay $648 in fines and fees and $7,905.36 in restitution. She also was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credit.
• Melanie Kaye Zawacki, 33, of Cadillac was sentenced to 12 days in jail with 12 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine. As a result of her probation violation, her 7411 status was revoked. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty” charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record.
• Aaron Michael Zaremba, 23, of Lake City pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree police officer fleeing for his connection with an incident on June 27 in Lake Township. As part of the plea, charges of second-degree police officer fleeing, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was remanded or revoked.
• Brittney Jane VanDuinen, 25, of Lake City pleaded guilty to a probation violation for a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine. Her probation was continued and she is to enter into a Catholic Human Services program.
• Joshua David Sundell, 42, of Lake City was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 39 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to operating while intoxicated third offense.
• Jesse Lee Arndt, 38, of Merritt successfully completed a delayed sentenced and will now have a previous guilty plea to operating with a high BAC third offense dismissed and he will be sentenced to operating with a High BAC second offense. The case now will be remanded to the district court for sentencing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.