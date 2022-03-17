LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on March 11 and March 15:
• Daniel Ray Frye, 32, of Lake City was sentenced to 1.5 to five years in prison to an added count of aggravated stalking. That sentence was above the sentencing guidelines and not in agreement with the plea. As a result, he had an automatic right to withdraw his plea, which he did and was granted. Now the matter will be set for trial on the original charges of third-degree home invasion, malicious destruction of personal property $200 less than $1,000, second or subsequent offense with a habitual offender fourth offense to the charges. Bond was reinstated.
• Gerald Blaise Tibbs, 35, of McBain was sentenced to 330 days in jail with 97 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $498 in fines. Tibbs also was sentenced to 330 days in jail with 138 days credit for a guilty plea to a separate count of possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $498 in fines. He finally was sentenced to 330 days in jail with 93 days credit for stealing or retaining a financial transaction device without consent. He was ordered to pay $498 in fines and $14,647 in restitution.
• Christopher Lee Boller, 22, of Manton was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 137 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was sentenced by the court as a second-offense habitual offender. He was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees.
• Jessie Marie Christensen, 36, of Cadillac was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 127 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of heroin less than 25 grams.
