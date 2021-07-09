LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on July 6:
• Adam Ray Foor, 44, of LeRoy was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 138 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. Work release is permitted if it complies with jail rules. Foor also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Christian J. Corrigan, 26, of Traverse City was sentenced to between 20 months and 20 years in prison with 53 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and ordered to pay $198 in fines. He also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 228 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
• Samuel Logan Staats, 26, of Lake City pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine and habitual offender second offense notice for his connection with an incident on June 6 in Lake Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was remanded or revoked.
• Nicole Amber Click, 33, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense and operating a motor vehicle while licenses suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Jan. 19 in Lake City. As part of the plea, charges of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent, operating a motor vehicle without security and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentence agreement in place for a 12-month cap on jail time. Bond also was remanded or revoked.
• Dorrwayne Hamilton Jr., 41, of McBain pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and breaking and entering a building with intent, a barn on Rhoby Road, for his connection with an incident on April 20 in Enterprise Township. As part of the plea, possession of Alprazolam less than 25 grams, possession of Hydrocodone less than 25 grams, possession of Clonazepam less than 25 grams and possession of Diazepam less than 25 grams will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement to allow for Section 7411 of the Public Health Code to be placed on the possession of methamphetamine conviction, no initial jail time and he must give truthful testimony against his co-defendant. An additional charge related to this incident also will not be pursued. Bond was continued.
• Thomas Scott Schwab, 28, of Cadillac was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 131 days credit for guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine less than 25 grams. He also was ordered to pay $798 in fines and given 24 months probation.
