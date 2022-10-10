LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on Oct. 3. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Tonuya Lee Morris, 54, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and an added habitual offender second offense notice for her connection with an incident on April 8 in Richland Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice on the methamphetamine-related offense and an operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of the plea, she will give truthful testimony against her co-defendant in this case.
• Nicole Amber Click, 35, of Mount Pleasant pleaded guilty to possession of heroin less than 25 grams for her connection with an incident on June 3, 2021, in Lake City. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice on the heroin offense and charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin less than 50 grams second or subsequent offense, delivery of heroin less than 50 grams second or subsequent offense, two counts of furnishing contraband to prisoners, use of heroin second or subsequent offense and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. This matter will be set for sentencing and her bond was remanded or revoked.
• Joshua David Sundell, 43, of Lake City was sentenced to at least 13 months and up to five years in prison with 144 days credit for guilty pleas and no contest pleas to probation violations stemming from a previous conviction of operating while intoxicated third offense.
• Michael Raymond-Ulrich Simmons, 31, of Cadillac was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credit and 90 days on a tether for a guilty plea to using a computer to commit a crime. He also was ordered to pay $558 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• Misty Nicole Veenstra, 36, of Marion was sentenced to 20 days in jail with 20 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and given 36 months of probation.
• Brance James Sluiter, 59, of McBain was given a 12-month delayed sentence for a guilty plea to interfering with electronic communication. He also was ordered to pay $798 in fines and fees. He also was sentenced to 13 days in jail with 13 days credit.
