LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Samantha Ann-Marie Anderson, 48, of LeRoy, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on April 16 in McBain. As part of the plea, a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A request for a personal recognizance bond was granted with conditions she must attend and complete the Bear River Treatment Program.
• Matthew Allan Gunnerson, 45, of Lake City, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired for his connection with an incident on Jan. 4 in Lake Township. As part of the plea, charges of a fourth-degree police officer fleeing and an open container of alcohol in a vehicle will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was a sentencing agreement for 20 hours of community service. Bond was continued.
• Brance James Sluiter, 59, of McBain, pleaded guilty to a count of interfering with electronic communications for his connection with an incident on Dec. 30 in Richland Township. As part of the plea, two counts of domestic violence and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed as well as charges associated with another file including fourth-degree CSC incapacitated victim and a habitual offender fourth offense. There also is an agreement to allow for a one-year delayed sentence, and if successful, the interfering with electronic communications charge will be dismissed and Sluiter can plead guilty to a charge of domestic violence. Bond was continued.
• Brandon Russell Musselman, 47, of Lake City, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 104 days credit for a guilty plea to maintaining a drug house second or subsequent offense and between three and 20 years in prison with 104 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense for his connection with incidents on Feb. 2 in Lake City. He also was ordered to pay $248 in fines which are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection may begin while incarcerated.
• Jennifer Areletta Ronk, 42, of Lake City, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 29 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and given 12 months of probation.
• Misty Nicole Veenstra, 36, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Dec. 3 in Riverside Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice connected to the charge and charge of possession of amphetamine will be dismissed at sentencing. A request for bond was granted and a $10,000 cash or surety bond was reinstated.
• Joshua Thomas Lutzke, 23, of LeRoy, pleaded guilty to second-degree home invasion and domestic violence for his connection with an incident on Feb. 25 in McBain. As part of the plea, three counts of first-degree CSC multiple variables, and one count each of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and first-degree home invasion will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is an agreement for a one-year cap on jail time. Bond was continued.
• Eric Alan Delisio, 34, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 39 days credit, for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of methamphetamine.
• Jeffery Allen Peterson, 34, of Houghton Lake, was sentenced to 110 days in jail with 67 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams.
• Michiel Scott Doughty, 41, of Saginaw, pleaded guilty to delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon for his connection with an incident on March 17 in Lake City. As part of the plea, charges of felony firearms, operating while licenses suspended, revoked or denied, second or subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle without security, unlawful use of license plate, registration or title, receiving and concealing stolen firearms, carrying a concealed weapon, maintaining a drug house and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Charges of carrying a concealed weapon, operating while licenses suspended, revoked or denied, and unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title and a habitual offender second offense notice in a separate case also will be dismissed as part of the plea. Bond was revoked.
