LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on April 4:
• Melissa Ann Gautz, 34, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her part in an incident occurring on Aug. 5 in Richland Township. As part of a sentencing agreement, Gautz is to be granted early release for treatment. Bond was remanded or revoked and the matter is to be set for sentencing.
• Jason Andrew Cupples, 46, of Lake City pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and a habitual offender second offense notice for his connection with an incident on Oct. 4 in Lake City. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement to have a 12-month jail cap and this sentence is to be concurrent with a prison sentence he is already serving. Bond was remanded or revoked and the matter is to be scheduled for sentencing.
• Michael Steven Craft, 42, of Lake City pleaded no contest to an added count of aggravated assault for his connection with an incident on Jan. 18, 2021, in Norwich Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. As part of the plea, a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, a hatchet, malicious destruction of personal property $200 or more but less than $1,000, two tires on a vehicle, and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued and this matter will be set for sentencing.
