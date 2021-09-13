LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on Sept. 7:
• Loretta Mae Runion, 35, of Lake City, stood mute to and had a not guilty plea entered on her behalf to a charge of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Aug. 6 in Lake Township. Bond was continued.
• Brittany Shi Ochko, 35, of Lake City, stood mute to and had a not guilty plea entered on her behalf to charges of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and tampering with evidence for her connection with an incident on Aug. 10 in Lake Township. Bond was continued.
• Jason Andrew Cupples, 46, of Lake City, was sentenced to 274 days in jail with 274 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and a habitual offender third offense notice. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Mollie Marie White, 33, of Copemish, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 90 days credit for a guilty plea to use of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $125 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. She also was sentenced to 180 days in jail for a guilty plea to carrying a concealed weapon. She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Kerry James Dooley, 31, of Brighton, Illinois, was sentenced to 250 days in jail with 250 days credited for guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine and fourth-degree fleeing and eluding. He also was ordered to pay $266 in fines and fees.
• Jonathan Adam Garn, 45, of Lake City, was sentenced to 330 days in jail with 206 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine less than 25 grams.
• Collin Thomas Williams, 23, of Marion, stood mute and had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf to a charge of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Sept. 26, 2020, in Richland Township. There also was a request for a bond reduction.
• Gerald Blaise Tibbs, 35, of Lake City, stood mute and had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf to charges of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and operating a motor vehicle without security for his connection with an incident on Aug. 3 in Caldwell Township. Bond was reduced.
• Christopher Lee Boller, 22, of Manton, pleaded guilty to interfering with electronic communications and domestic violence for his connection with an incident on June 10 in Caldwell Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice on the domestic violence offense and a charge of malicious destruction of personal property less than $200 will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was revoked and this case will be set for sentencing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.