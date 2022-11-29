LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on Nov. 18. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Jamie Marie Nixon, 33, of Lake City was sentenced to 90 days in jail with five days credit for a guilty plea to the use of methamphetamine, which was outside of the plea agreement. As a result, a motion to withdraw the plea was granted and the case for possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense with a habitual offender second offense will go back on the trial docket.
• Trinton Gregory Jennings, 30, of Buckley was sentenced to 120 days in jail with four days credit for guilty pleas to interfering with electronic communication and domestic violence, which fell outside of the plea agreement. As a result, a motion to withdraw the plea was granted and the case for interfering with electronic communication, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, domestic violence and police officer assault, resist or obstruct will go back on the trial docket.
• Shea Moneek Griffus-Blanchard, 37, of Prudenville was sentenced to 280 days in jail with 22 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation for a previous conviction of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense.
• Justin Marshall Mongar, 38, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and as a third-offense habitual offender for his connection with an incident on April 8 in Richland Township. As part of the plea, charges of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense notice and operating a motor vehicle while license suspended revoked or denied second or subsequent offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The plea also allows the sentence to be served concurrently with a file out of Wexford County. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Scott Henry Couch Jr, 25, of Mesick but currently housed in the Central Michigan Correctional Facility in St. Louis, was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 20 days credit for a guilty plea to the use of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $125 in fines.
• Daniel Paul Somes II, 36, of Cadillac was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credit for a guilty plea to attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct. Fines already have been paid in full.
