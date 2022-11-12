LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on Nov. 7, All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Cody Clair Davidson, 31, of Lake City, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with five days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. Work release is approved if it follows jail rules. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• James Ross Winrick, Sr., 68, of Lake City, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on July 23 in Lake City. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and charges of operating an unregistered vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without security and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was continued but it will be reduced. Defense counsel is preparing that order, according to court records.
• Matthew Allen Helmer, 36, of Marion, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 36 days credit for no contest pleas to assault with a dangerous weapon, a sawed-off shotgun, and possession of a short-barreled shotgun or rifle. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $866 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• Melinda Jean Laroche, 64, of Lake City, was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 10 days credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense. She also was ordered to pay 1,358 in fines and $100 in restitution. She was given 24 months of probation.
• Christopher Lee Whitehead, 43, of Evart, was sentenced to at least two years and up to five years in prison with 70 days credit for a no contest plea to attempted second-degree home invasion. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection may begin while incarcerated. Restitution was left open.
• Samantha Kai Wilson, 34, of Flint, was sentenced to 47 days in jail with 47 days credit for a guilty plea to use of methamphetamine after a successful delayed sentence. She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines.
