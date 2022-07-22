LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on July 15. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
• Wyatt James Hendry, 19, of Lake City pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on April 7 in Lake Township. There is a sentencing agreement that he will be sentenced under Sec. 7411 of the Public Health Code. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty” charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record.
• Seth Carlton Ott, 26, of Lake City was sentenced to 330 days in jail with 126 days credit for a no contest plea to probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of methamphetamine.
• Austin Blair Kleinert, 20, of St. Helen was sentenced to 45 days in jail with 41 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of using a computer to commit a crime.
• Jessica Lee Schonebeck, 31, of Manton was sentenced to 45 days in jail with 15 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of methamphetamine.
• Angel Marie Burns, 35, of Manton was sentenced to 300 days in jail with two days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and given 24 months of probation. Also as part of the sentencing, if Burns is successful in the Special Alternative Incarceration boot camp, the remainder of her jail sentence will be held in abeyance.
• Danielle Marie Dudek, 40, of Lake City was given a 12-month delayed sentence for a guilty plea to police officer assault, resist or object. She also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines. She also must continue and complete counseling.
• Jerid Ryan Gordon, 40, of McBain was sentenced to 60 days in jail with seven days credit for a no contest plea to domestic violence. He also was ordered to pay $575 in fines.
