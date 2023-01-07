LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on Jan. 3. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Trinton Gregory Jennings, 30, of Buckley, entered guilty pleas to interfering with electronic communication and domestic violence for his connection with an incident on July 6 in Riverside Township. As part of the plea, charges of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and police officer assault, resist or obstruct will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was an agreement for a one-year delayed sentence on electronic communication offense, and if successful, the court will reduce the conviction to attempted interfering with electronic communication. Bond was continued.
• John Andrew Dine, 56, of Lake City, entered a guilty plea to a charge of aggravated stalking for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of June 17 and July 25 in Reeder Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender third offense notice and a second stalking case will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was an agreement that this sentence will be served concurrently with a sentence already being served. Bond was remanded or revoked.
• Joshua David Sundell, 43, of Lake City, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on July 26 in Reeder Township. As part of the plea, a charge of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, denied or revoked second or subsequent offense and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of the agreement, there will not be an extension of his current prison outdate and no consecutive sentence. Bond was remanded or revoked.
• James Edward Aardema, 48, of Lake City, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 76 days credited for a guilty plea to furnishing contraband to prisoners, Suboxone, for his connection with an incident on July 24 in Lake City. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• Michael John Cadieux, 49, of Oakley, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with two days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on March 19 in Lake Township. He also was sentenced as a second-offense habitual offender. He also was ordered to pay $798 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.