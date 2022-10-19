LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on Oct. 14. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Kristen Marie Cubitt, 28, of Lake City was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 121 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and given 18 months of probation.
• Matthew Allan Gunnerson, 45, of Lake City was sentenced to a day in jail with a day credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while impaired after he withdrew his plea to an earlier agreement. He also was ordered to pay $525 in fines and to serve 20 hours of community service.
• Joshua Thomas Lutzke 24, of LeRoy was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 69 days credit and 93 days in jail with 69 days credit for guilty pleas to second-degree home invasion and domestic violence, respectively. He also was ordered to pay $908 in fines and fees and given 36 months of probation.
• Ryan William Bugard, 38, of Lake City was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 51 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to use of methamphetamine.
• Loretta Mae Runion, 36, of Lake City was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 14 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine less than 25 grams.
