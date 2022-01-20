LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on Jan. 14:
• Joel Eric Wiggins Jr., 38, of McBain, was sentenced to four days in jail with four days credit for a guilty plea stemming from two previous no contest convictions to domestic violence.
• James Victor Myers, 42, of Lake City, was sentenced to 17 days in jail with 17 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine less than 25 grams. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. The charge stemmed from his connection with an incident on April 17, in Forest Township.
• Dale Jay Herweyer, 42, of Lake City, was sentenced to 300 days in jail with four days credit for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated third offense. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. He also was ordered to perform 60 days of community service. The charge stemmed from his connection with an incident on July 16, in Forest Township.
• Loral Phillip Elton Jr., 31, of Evart, was sentenced to between 16 months and four years in prison with 42 days credit for a guilty plea to larceny in a building, a cabin. The court documents indicate Elton Jr. stole Honda generators, flat-screen television and multiple other items. He was ordered to pay $198 in fines and joint-and-several restitution of $7,023. Those assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while he is incarcerated. The charge stems from his connection with an incident on Aug. 26, in Pioneer Township.
• Steven Allen Carpenter, 48, of Manton, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 22 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of heroin less than 25 grams.
