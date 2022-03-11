LAKE CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Missaukee County on the days of Feb. 28 and March 7:
• Jennifer Leah Williams, 23, of Lake City was ordered to pay $925 in fines for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired. She also was placed on probation for a period of 12 months.
• Melanie Kaye Zawacki, 33, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $425 in fines for a guilty plea to lying to a peace officer.
• Joseph Paul Burwell, 43, of Lake City was ordered to pay $275 in fines for a guilty plea to disorderly person — jostling.
• Daniel James Schut, 63, of McBain was ordered to pay $425 in fines for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired.
• Gavin Reese Daniels, 23, of Manton was ordered to pay $425 in fines for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired.
• Aguilar Emias Perez, 26, of Lake City was ordered to pay $425 in fines for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired.
