LAKE CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Missaukee County on the date of Sept. 8, Sept. 19, Sept. 22, Sept. 26 and Oct. 3:
• Eric Lee Neph of Hastings was ordered to pay $275 in fines for a guilty plea to dogs — at large/stray.
• Loral Phillip Elton Jr. of Evart was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000.
• Truman Ray Routson of McBain was ordered to pay $425 in fines for a no contest plea to open intoxicants in a motor vehicle. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
• Paula Marie Osterhout of Lake City was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a no contest plea to reckless driving. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
• Travis Lee Hilliard of Ravenna was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a guilty plea to allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle.
• Christopher Scott Manies of Falmouth was ordered to pay $355 in fines for three guilty pleas to wildlife — general violations.
• Joshua Russell Hoover of Lake City was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 26 days credit for a guilty plea to larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000. He also was ordered to pay $275 in fines and $15,000 restitution.
• Wyatt Alan-Thomas Harvey of Lake City was ordered to pay $625 in fines for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired.
• Brandon E. Male of Tustin was sentenced to 30 days in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He also was ordered to pay $325 in fines.
• Dawn Marie Thomas of Brownstown was ordered to pay $725 in fines for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.