LAKE CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Missaukee County on the dates of July 14, July 18, July 21, Aug. 4 and Aug. 8:
• Brandi Marie Smith of Lake City was ordered to pay $525 in fines for a guilty plea to the use of methamphetamine.
• Wiliam Eric Weland of Lake City was ordered to pay $125 in fines and $4.79 in restitution for a guilty plea to third-degree retail fraud. He also was ordered to pay $125 in fines and $232.98 in restitution for a second guilty plea to third-degree retail fraud.
• Samuel Ulysses House of McBain was ordered to pay $375 in fines for a guilty plea to improper possession of a firearm in a vehicle.
• Chad Alan Shock of Plymouth was sentenced to 45 days in jail with 16 days credit for a guilty plea to assault or assault and battery. He also was ordered to pay $125 in fines. He also was sentenced to 45 days in jail with 17 days credit for a guilty plea to indecent exposure. He also was ordered to pay $125 in fines.
• Brandon Allan Nichols of Merritt was ordered to pay $375 in fines for a guilty plea to improper possession of a firearm in a vehicle.
• Shantell Marie DeBoer of Manton was ordered to pay $675 in fines for a guilty plea to the use of methamphetamine. She also was given 12 months of probation.
• Kassandra Jo Redmond of North Zulch, Texas, was ordered to pay $555 in fines and given six months of probation for a guilty plea to domestic violence.
• Kelsi Danielle Kelp of Marion was ordered to pay $125 in fines for a guilty plea to improper possession of a firearm in a vehicle.
• Lacey Ann Barnes of Falmouth was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to failure to stop at the scene of a property damage crash.
