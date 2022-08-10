LAKE CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Missaukee County on the dates of July 14, July 18, July 21, Aug. 4 and Aug. 8:

• Brandi Marie Smith of Lake City was ordered to pay $525 in fines for a guilty plea to the use of methamphetamine.

• Wiliam Eric Weland of Lake City was ordered to pay $125 in fines and $4.79 in restitution for a guilty plea to third-degree retail fraud. He also was ordered to pay $125 in fines and $232.98 in restitution for a second guilty plea to third-degree retail fraud.

• Samuel Ulysses House of McBain was ordered to pay $375 in fines for a guilty plea to improper possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

• Chad Alan Shock of Plymouth was sentenced to 45 days in jail with 16 days credit for a guilty plea to assault or assault and battery. He also was ordered to pay $125 in fines. He also was sentenced to 45 days in jail with 17 days credit for a guilty plea to indecent exposure. He also was ordered to pay $125 in fines.

• Brandon Allan Nichols of Merritt was ordered to pay $375 in fines for a guilty plea to improper possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

• Shantell Marie DeBoer of Manton was ordered to pay $675 in fines for a guilty plea to the use of methamphetamine. She also was given 12 months of probation.

• Kassandra Jo Redmond of North Zulch, Texas, was ordered to pay $555 in fines and given six months of probation for a guilty plea to domestic violence.

• Kelsi Danielle Kelp of Marion was ordered to pay $125 in fines for a guilty plea to improper possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

• Lacey Ann Barnes of Falmouth was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to failure to stop at the scene of a property damage crash.

rcharmoli@cadillacnews.com

Staff Writer/Reporter

Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beekeeper, gamer, beard growing all around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports and any other stories that come my way.

"

"