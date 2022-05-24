LAKE CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Missaukee County In March, April and May:
• Zackary Joseph Lavey of Pinckney was ordered to pay $875 in fines and given six months of probation for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated.
• Joshua Lee Goodman of Lake City was ordered to pay $275 in fines for a no contest plea to disturbing the peace. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
• Nickolas James White III, of Houghton Lake was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a guilty plea to open intoxicants in a vehicle.
• Jonathan Gregory Masserang of Lake City was ordered to pay $1,135 in fines for a guilty plea to illegal taking/possession of deer, bear or wild turkey. He also is not allowed to hunt for the calendar years 2022 and 2023.
• Paul Edwin Warczinsky II or Marion was sentenced to 93 days in jail with 27 days credit for a no contest plea to domestic violence and 180 days with 27 days credit for a no contest plea to stalking. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $925 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• Oliver Barret Holmes of Petoskey was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a guilty plea to failure to report an accident.
• Zebulian Hennessy Czygan of Lake City was ordered to pay $425 in fines for a guilty plea to reckless driving.
• Andrea Marie Bloss of Manton was ordered to pay $275 in fines and $100 in restitution for a guilty plea to larceny less than $200.
• Terry Brian Cain of Merritt was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a guilty plea to failure to wear hunter orange.
• Renee Ann Hall of Falmouth was sentenced to 180 days in jail with eight days credit for a guilty plea to the use of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $275 in fines.
• John Patrick Danielski of Lake City was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a guilty plea to dog stray or at-large.
• Dalton James Holt of Lake City was ordered to pay $275 in fines and $45.64 in restitution for a guilty plea to larceny less than $200.
• Page Rachell Nolf of Lake City was ordered to pay $275 in fines for a guilty plea to dog stray or at-large.
• Annette Marie Bauer of Falmouth was ordered to pay $925 in fines for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired.
• Charles Fabian Kitchen of Southgate was ordered to pay $325 in fines and $13,077.78 in restitution for a guilty plea to larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.