LAKE CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Missaukee County on the dates of Oct. 17, Oct. 24, Nov. 3 and Nov. 7:
• Steven Robert Proud of Manton was ordered to pay fines of $75 for a guilty plea to disorderly person — jostling.
• Justin Reid Chavis of Lake City was ordered to pay fines of $375 for a guilty plea to malicious destruction of personal property under $200.
• Peter Thomas Loree of St. Albans, West Virginia, was ordered to pay fines of $225 for a guilty plea to allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle.
• Barbara Jean-Hazel Hadrich of Tustin was ordered to pay fines of $225 for a guilty plea to disturbing the peace.
• Sandra Renee Carrigan of Lake City was ordered to pay fines of $425 and given six months of probation for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Paige Rein Feeley of Fife Lake was ordered to pay fines of $925 and given 12 months of probation for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired.
• Daniel Scott Curry of Lake City was ordered to pay fines of $225 for a guilty plea to a charge of allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle.
• Brandi Ann Vanostran of Lake City was ordered to pay fines of $275 for a guilty plea to a charge of allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle.
• Clifford John Baughan of Lake City was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a guilty plea to a charge of allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.