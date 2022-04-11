LAKE CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Missaukee County on the dates of March 14, March 17, March 21, March 24 and April 4:

• Samantha Faye Pierce, 37, of Lake City, was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a guilty plea to domestic violence second offense.

• Kelly James Sikkema, 30, of Marion, was ordered to pay $425 in fines and fees and $252.86 in restitution for a no contest plea to larceny less than $200. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.

• Troy William Sigler, 35, of McBain, was ordered to pay $850 in fines and fees and given three months probation for guilty pleas to open intoxicants in a vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired.

• James Loyd O’Dell, 30, currently housed in the G. Robert Cotton Prison facility, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 42 days credit for a guilty plea to the use of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $125 in fines and fees. The jail term is to be served concurrently while O’Dell is serving his prison sentence.

• Chelsie Jean Ahrens-Smith, 29, of Lake City, was ordered to pay $425 in fines and fees for a guilty plea to lying to a peace officer.

• Dalton James Holt, 28, of Lake City, was ordered to pay $225 in fines and fees and $43.36 in restitution for a guilty plea to larceny less than $200. He also was ordered to pay $125 in fines for a guilty plea to allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle.

• Emrick Maybury Crosby, 24, of Lake City, was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a guilty plea to open intoxicants in a vehicle.

rcharmoli@cadillacnews.com | 775-NEWS (6397)

Staff Writer/Reporter

Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beekeeper, gamer, beard growing all around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports and any other stories that come my way.