LAKE CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Wexford County on July 11 and July 14:

• Veronica Rose Pendry of Beaverton, was ordered to pay $425 in fines for a guilty plea to a disorderly person — jostling.

• Seth Carlton Ott of Lake City, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 30 days credit for a guilty plea to domestic violence second offense. He also was ordered to pay $625 in fines.

• Brandi Marie Smith of Lake City was ordered to pay $525 in fines for a guilty plea to the use of methamphetamine.

