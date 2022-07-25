LAKE CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Wexford County on July 11 and July 14:
• Veronica Rose Pendry of Beaverton, was ordered to pay $425 in fines for a guilty plea to a disorderly person — jostling.
• Seth Carlton Ott of Lake City, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 30 days credit for a guilty plea to domestic violence second offense. He also was ordered to pay $625 in fines.
• Brandi Marie Smith of Lake City was ordered to pay $525 in fines for a guilty plea to the use of methamphetamine.
