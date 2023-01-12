LAKE CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Missaukee County on the dates of Nov. 8, Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 19:

• Dominick Leroy Meeker of Grand Rapids was ordered to pay $275 in fines for a guilty plea to disturbing the peace.

• Nicholas James Franzone Jr. of Lake City was ordered to pay $275 in fines for a guilty plea to disturbing the peace.

• Melissa Elaine Mathison of Lake City was ordered to pay $275 in fines for guilty pleas to operating a motor vehicle without security and allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle.

• James Dean Simons of Cadillac was ordered to pay $175 in fines for a guilty plea to failure to report an accident.

• David Francis Buckley of McBain was ordered to pay $375 in fines for a guilty plea to disorderly person — obscene conduct.

• Robert Mark Ebels of Falmouth was ordered to pay $1,025 in fines and given 12 months of probation for a no contest plea to assault or assault and battery. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.

• William Charles Thompson of Prudenville was ordered to pay $1,709 in fines for a guilty plea to wildlife — general violations.

rcharmoli@cadillacnews.com

Staff Writer/Reporter

Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beekeeper, gamer, beard growing all around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports and any other stories that come my way.

"

"