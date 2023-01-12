LAKE CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Missaukee County on the dates of Nov. 8, Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 19:
• Dominick Leroy Meeker of Grand Rapids was ordered to pay $275 in fines for a guilty plea to disturbing the peace.
• Nicholas James Franzone Jr. of Lake City was ordered to pay $275 in fines for a guilty plea to disturbing the peace.
• Melissa Elaine Mathison of Lake City was ordered to pay $275 in fines for guilty pleas to operating a motor vehicle without security and allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle.
• James Dean Simons of Cadillac was ordered to pay $175 in fines for a guilty plea to failure to report an accident.
• David Francis Buckley of McBain was ordered to pay $375 in fines for a guilty plea to disorderly person — obscene conduct.
• Robert Mark Ebels of Falmouth was ordered to pay $1,025 in fines and given 12 months of probation for a no contest plea to assault or assault and battery. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
• William Charles Thompson of Prudenville was ordered to pay $1,709 in fines for a guilty plea to wildlife — general violations.
