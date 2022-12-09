LAKE CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Missaukee County on the dates of Nov. 28, Nov. 29, Dec. 1 and Dec. 6:

• Jade Alexis-Jordan Meek of Harrison was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a guilty plea to failure to report an accident to fixtures.

• Keith Dwain Scheneman of Reed City was ordered to pay $175 in fines for a guilty plea to set fire without reasonable precautions.

• Joanne Eugenia Smith of Luther was ordered to pay $375 in fines for a guilty plea to the use of methamphetamine.

• Helen Margaret Pintrick of Lake City was ordered to pay $625 in fines for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired.

• Cheyenne Nicole Foster of Cadillac was ordered to pay $575 in fines for guilty pleas to domestic violence and use of methamphetamine.

• Kenneth Ross Badgley of Marion was ordered to pay $325 in fines for guilty pleas to allowing a person to operate a motor vehicle while their license suspended, revoked or denied.

• Kenneth Scott Morrison of Lake City was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a guilty plea to allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle.

• Joseph Andrew Brown of Lake City was ordered to pay $575 in fines for a guilty plea to an animal at large.

• Jamie Lee George of Manton was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a guilty plea to failure to transfer a motor vehicle title.

rcharmoli@cadillacnews.com

Staff Writer/Reporter

Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beekeeper, gamer, beard growing all around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports and any other stories that come my way.

"

"