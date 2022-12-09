LAKE CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Missaukee County on the dates of Nov. 28, Nov. 29, Dec. 1 and Dec. 6:
• Jade Alexis-Jordan Meek of Harrison was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a guilty plea to failure to report an accident to fixtures.
• Keith Dwain Scheneman of Reed City was ordered to pay $175 in fines for a guilty plea to set fire without reasonable precautions.
• Joanne Eugenia Smith of Luther was ordered to pay $375 in fines for a guilty plea to the use of methamphetamine.
• Helen Margaret Pintrick of Lake City was ordered to pay $625 in fines for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired.
• Cheyenne Nicole Foster of Cadillac was ordered to pay $575 in fines for guilty pleas to domestic violence and use of methamphetamine.
• Kenneth Ross Badgley of Marion was ordered to pay $325 in fines for guilty pleas to allowing a person to operate a motor vehicle while their license suspended, revoked or denied.
• Kenneth Scott Morrison of Lake City was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a guilty plea to allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle.
• Joseph Andrew Brown of Lake City was ordered to pay $575 in fines for a guilty plea to an animal at large.
• Jamie Lee George of Manton was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a guilty plea to failure to transfer a motor vehicle title.
