LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on Dec. 17:
• Michael Ray Pepper, 40, of Whitmore Lake, pleaded guilty to attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on Nov. 6 in McBain. As part of the plea, charges of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and larceny less than $200 will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was a sentencing agreement to treat the attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle offense as a 90-day misdemeanor. Bond was modified to 10% of $500.
• Collin Thomas Williams, 23, of Marion, was sentenced to 210 days in jail with 137 days credit for a guilty plea of possession of methamphetamine less than 25 grams. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees.
• Raven Caitleynne-Joy Davidson, 19, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 35 days credit for a guilty plea to use of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $575 in fines and fees.
• Jeffery Allen Peterson, 33, of Houghton Lake, was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 10 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine less than 25 grams. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Daniel Paul Somes II, 35, of Cadillac, was given a one-year delayed sentence for a guilty plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct. He also was ordered to pay $798 in fines.
• Crystal Ann Lamaire, 33, of Lake City, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 38 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. The balance of the sentence is to be held in abeyance. She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Raven Lee Potter, 24, of Prudenville, was sentenced to 75 days in jail with 69 days credit for guilty pleas to disorderly person jostling and malicious destruction of a building less than $200. She was ordered to pay $475 in fines and fees and $1,400 in restitution.
• William James Henry, 32, of Lake City, was given a one-year delayed sentence for a guilty plea to domestic violence. He also was ordered to pay $425 in fines and fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.