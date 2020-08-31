REED CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in Osceola County Circuit Court on Aug. 21:
• Eric Edward Newell, 33, of Sears, pleaded guilty to operating on a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle without security, maintaining a drug house, and use of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on June 11 in Sylvan Township. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of methamphetamine will be dismissed at sentencing, which is scheduled for Oct. 2.
• Edward Charles Deluge, 39, of LeRoy, was sentenced to between 14 months-10 years in prison for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Dec. 3, 2019, in Reed City. This sentence runs consecutively to Deluge’s parole sentence. In addition to this prison sentence, Deluge was ordered to pay $498 in fines. He also was ordered by the court to pay attorney fees, but those were not added yet.
