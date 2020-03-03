REED CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 49th Circuit Court in Osceola County on the date of Feb. 21:
• Christopher David Hainley, 33, of Evart, pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug house. As part of the plea, charges of capturing or distributing an image of an unclothed person and using a computer to commit a crime and a habitual offender second offense will dismissed at sentencing. There also was an agreement for a 60-day cap on jail time. Sentencing has been set for April 3.
• Joseph Michael Rodenish III, 34, of Harrison, was sentenced to 1.5-10 years in prison for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and 93 days in jail for a guilty plea to operating while license suspended, revoked or denied. These sentences are to be served consecutively to any parole violation sentences he receives. He also was ordered to pay $1,884 in fines and fees.
• Zachary Charles Miscikoski, 30, of Sears, was sentenced to six months in prison with 109 days credited for a guilty plea to assault with a dangerous weapon, a broom, for his connection with an incident on Nov. 5 in Orient Township. He was ordered to pay $458 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.