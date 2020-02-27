CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Feb. 21 and Feb. 24:
• Phillip Robert-Daniel Bartholomew, 21, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 115 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of illegal sale/use of a financial transaction device.
• John Calvin Stempien, 25, of White Cloud, pleaded guilty to larceny less than $200 for his connection with an incident on Oct. 30 in Springville Township. A $1,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Brittany Ann Bakke, 27, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 95 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $648 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Joshua Adam Ullom, 37, of Mesick, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 36 days credited for a guilty plea to accosting children for immoral purposes. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 60 months probation.
• Zachary Lee Snyder, 27, of Houghton Lake, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 36 days credited for a guilty plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct and 30 days with 36 days credited for a guilty plea to trespassing. He also was ordered to pay $308 in fines and fees.
• James Daniel Thomas, 67, of Cadillac, stood mute to a charge of operating while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on Jan. 19 in Clam Lake Township. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Chad Vernon LaGrow Jr., 28, was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 167 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense. He also was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 231 days credited for guilty pleas to probation violations stemming from previous convictions of maintaining a drug house, use of methamphetamine and use of a dangerous substance.
• Raven Caitlynne-Joy Davidson, 17, of Lake City, pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Oct. 11 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of furnishing contraband to prisoners, methamphetamine, was dismissed. A sentencing agreement to have Davidson be sentenced under 7411 was also part of the plea. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. A personal recognizance bond was remanded or revoked.
• Justin Marshall Mongar, 35, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 71 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• John Andrew Dine, 53, of Cadillac, withdrew his guilty plea to aggravated stalking and habitual offender second offense after the sentence exceeded a sentencing agreement. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was reinstated with all previously ordered conditions in place.
• Allan Clark Stephens-Burns, 34, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 109 days credited for a guilty plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.