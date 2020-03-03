CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the date of Feb. 28:
• Lacey Lela Sparks, 23, of Mesick, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of morphine for her connection with an incident on Jan. 4 in Cadillac. As part of her plea, charges of possession of morphine on school or library property and use of morphine will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of the agreement, the prosecutor agrees to support Sparks being sentenced under 7411. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. A $25,000 cash or surety bond also was charged by the court to a personal recognizance bond with conditions of no drugs and random testing.
• Travis James Mongar, 28, of Cadillac, entered a not guilty plea to conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and larceny by conversion less than $200 for his connection with an incident on Oct. 2 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued. He also entered a not guilty plea to delivery of methamphetamine and habitual offender second offense for his connection with an incident on Sept. 24 in Cadillac. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.