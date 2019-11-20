CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the date of Nov. 18:
• Kaycijo Krystal Coombs, 33, of Cadillac, entered a not guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and use of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on Sept. 13 in Cadillac. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Chalicia Lynne Argo, 26, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 68 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
• Carl Edward Babcock Jr., 64, of LeRoy, was sentenced to 154 days in jail with 154 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of child endangerment occupant under 16 operating while intoxicated second offense.
• Austin Michael Gibson, 23, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 73 days in jail with 73 days credited for a no contest plea to aggravated assault. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. As part of the sentence, he was ordered to pay $125 in fines and fees. He also was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 171 days credited for guilty pleas to probation violations stemming from previous convictions of delivery of methamphetamine and use of methamphetamine.
• Krystal Marie Herman, 34, of Boon, pleaded guilty to one count of police assault, resist or obstruct for her connection with an incident on Aug. 31 in Boon Township. As part of the plea, a charge of a disorderly drunk person and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $1,000 cash or surety was continued.
