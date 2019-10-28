REED CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 49th Circuit Court in Osceola County on Oct. 18:
• Kevin Shawn Finnerty, 58, of Evart, was sentenced to six months in jail with 73 days credited for a guilty plea to attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct, force or coercion. He also was ordered to pay $5,302.75 in fines and fees.
• Steven Michael Stone, 35, of Marion, was sentenced to 345 days in jail with 109 days credited for a guilty plea to police assault, resist or obstruct. He also was sentenced as a habitual offender second. He also was ordered to pay $1,492.61 and $129.24 in restitution.
• Isaiah David Eisenhauer, 28, of Sears, was sentenced to 71 days in jail with 71 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,445.10 in fines and fees. He also was sentenced to six months in jail with 60 days credited for guilty pleas to use of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,130.25 in fines and fees. He also was given 24 months probation.
• Chasity Helen Clark, 43, of Big Rapids, was sentenced to six months in jail with 143 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of operating while intoxicated third offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.