REED CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 49th Circuit Court in Osceola County on the dates of Nov. 27, Dec. 6 and Dec. 13:
• Joshua Lee Cox, 31, of Newaygo, was sentenced to between 1.5-5 years in prison with 438 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of third-degree home invasion in July 2018. The violation occurred on Nov. 20 when he tested positive for methamphetamine after he admitted on Nov. 19 to using methamphetamine.
• Bryan Lee Jock, 38, of Reed City, was sentenced to 14 months-2 years in prison with 316 days credited and 93 days in jail with 93 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from previous convictions of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and operating while intoxicated.
• Jason Alexander Hall, 39, of Hersey, was sentenced to one year in jail with 24 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of a drug-related offense.
• Kimberly Marie Horling, 46, of Reed City, was sentenced to between 1 year and 1 day-10 years in prison with 47 days credited and 1 year and 1 day-four years in prison for guilty pleas to probation violations stemming from previous convictions of drug-related and harboring felons charges.
• Bryant Allen Knapp, 31, of Evart, was sentenced to 6 months in jail for a guilty plea to possession of dangerous weapon miscellaneous, metallic knuckles. He also was ordered to pay $848.75 in fines and fees. The court will suspend jail if Knapp enters in-patient treatment and if successful, he will receive day-to-day credit.
