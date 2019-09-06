REED CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 49th Circuit Court in Osceola County on the dates of Aug. 2, Aug. 23 and Aug. 30:
• Lindsay Rose Trumble, 22, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to attempted receiving and concealing stolen property of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, which included a TV, chairs, a heater, a chainsaw, helmets, guns, clothing, power tools, a telescope, solar panels, a snowmobile, boots, a generator and or other miscellaneous items, for her connection with an incident on Dec. 2 in Highland Township. As part of the plea, charges of receiving and concealing stolen property of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering a building with intent and accessory after the fact to a felony will all be dismissed at sentencing. Charges from three other cases including conspiracy to commit breaking and entering a building with intent, accessory after the fact to a felony from separate incidents on Nov. 17 and Nov. 30 and Dec. 3 in Osceola Township also will be dismissed at sentencing. She also will give truthful testimony against all her co-defendants and will pay all restitution joint and several with her co-defendants. The prosecutor also has agreed to HYTA status. Michigan’s HYTA gives a youthful offender, ages 17-23, a chance to keep a criminal offense, including felonies, off of his or her record. A person who seeks HYTA is required to formally plead guilty to the offense or offenses which are being considered for HYTA status. However, once the court accepts someone on HYTA status, the court does not enter a judgment of conviction and Michigan State Police records become closed to the public view. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 13.
• Joseph Michael Wicke, 37, of Evart, pleaded no contest to one count each of aggravated assault, assault and battery and malicious destruction of personal property less than $200 for his connection with an incident on or about Jan. 17 in Sylvan Township. As part of the plea, charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, a rubber hammer, and malicious destruction of personal property of $200 or more but less than $1,000 will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of the agreement, restitution will be $476, court records indicate. Sentencing in 77th District court is set for Oct. 11.
• Jamie Lynn Howes, 38, of Kalkaska, was sentenced to eight months in jail with 168 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and 168 days with 168 days credited for a guilty plea to possession to marijuana. She also ordered to pay $1,117.75 in fines and fees.
• James Michael-Kanawah Harshman, 27, of Gaylord, was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 72 days credited for a guilty plea to use of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,008.88 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Nathan Jeffrey Harrell, of Evart, was sentenced to 135 days in jail with 113 credited for guilty pleas to unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and 90 days in jail with 90 days credited for a guilty plea to operating with no license or multiple licenses. He also was ordered to pay $1,539.45 in fines and fees and $300 in restitution. He also was given 24 months probation.
• Larry Joe Flowers, 51, of Sears, was sentenced to three days in jail with three days credited for a guilty plea to police assault, resist or obstruct. He also was ordered to pay $931.35 in fines and fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.