CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Oct. 25 and Oct. 28:
• James Sylvester Mort Jr., 57, of Mesick, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on Sept. 4 in Springville Township. As part of the plea, a charge of license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense will be dismissed at sentencing. The court changed a $25,000 cash or surety bond to a personal recognizance bond. Mort Jr. also was to be released on a GPS tether and monitored by Sober Link.
• Elizabeth Ann Szegda, 39, of Mesick, pleaded guilty to possession of morphine for her connection with an incident on March 29 in Springville Township. She faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense will be dismissed at sentencing. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Isiah Thomas Baldwin, 21, of Manton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on June 16 in Manton. He faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A 10% of $25,000 bond was remanded or revoked.
• Keith Coleman, 47, of Grawn, was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees for a guilty plea to failure to pay child support. The sentence was delayed by the court until October 2020 to allow Coleman to pay the child support owed.
• Skylar Chantal Taylor, 19, of Cadillac, entered a plea of not guilty for a charge of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on May 23. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000. A personal recognizance bond continued by the court.
• Daniel Joseph Bunge, 34, of Manton, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 151 days credited for guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine and use of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $248 in fines and given 24 months probation.
• Henry Brown Collins, 53, of Ardmore, Oklahoma was sentenced to 110 days in jail with 110 days credited for a guilty plea to failing to pay child support. He also was ordered $198 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Jennifer Lynn Fauble-Webb, 40, of Wyandotte, entered a not guilty plea to possession of Alprazolam second or subsequent offense and possession of lorazepam second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on Feb. 16 in Cadillac. If convicted, she faces up to four years and/or $4,000. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Steven Lowell Hudson, 42, of Marion, stood mute to one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Aug. 23 in Clam Lake Township. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Jonathan David Cook, 30, of Jacksonville, North Carolina stood mute to one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Sept. 24 in Cadillac. He faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Tasha Joanna Faber, 42, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 32 days in jail with 32 days credited for a guilty plea to failure to pay child support and habitual offender second offense by the court. She also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
•Maria Angela Lownsbery, 40, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 46 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine, $858 in fines and fees and $150 in restitution. She also was given 24 months probation.
• Ashley Lynn Rumola, 35, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 91 days credited for a guilty plea to use of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense. She also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees.
• Adelia Jeanine Lesley, 38, of Evart, was sentenced to 365 days with 365 days credited for a no contest plea to police assault, resist or obstruct. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. She also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees.
• Benjamin Dale Truax, 38, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 15 days in jail with two days credited for a guilty plea to embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $200 or more but less than $1,000. He also was ordered to pay $425 in fines and fee and $1,065.46 in restitution. He was given 12 months of probation by the court.
• Christopher Eric Larson, 37, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on May 23 in Cadillac. He faces up to 10 years and/or $15,000 at sentencing. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond with all previous conditions and an added condition of community corrections tether. He also must be compliant with residential treatment. A sentencing agreement to be sentenced under 7411 also was part of the plea. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.