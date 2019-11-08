REED CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 49th Circuit Court in Osceola County on the dates of Oct. 25 and Nov. 1:
• Jennifer Lynn Coons, 41, of Reed City, was sentenced to 94 days in jail with 21 days credited for guilty pleas to two counts of check non-sufficient funds — three within 10 days. She also was ordered to pay $566 in fines and fees and $594.77 in restitution. She was given 24 months of probation.
• Joseph Michael Wicke, 37, of Evart, was sentenced to 113 days in jail with 113 days credited for no contest pleas to assault or assault and battery; malicious destruction of personal property $200 or more but less than $1,000; and aggravated assault. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $1,375 in fines and fees and $476 in restitution. He was given 24 months probation.
• Steven Wayne Booker Jr., 36, of Evart, pleaded guilty to one count of police assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on June 25 in Evart. As part of the plea, a charge of disturbing the peace will be dismissed at sentencing on Dec. 6. He faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
• Michael Alan Kups, 35, of Evart, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with six days credited for a guilty plea to second-degree police fleeing. He also was ordered to pay $1,320.50 in fines and fees and given 36 months probation.
• Joshua Leroy Cavanagh, 32, of Marion, was sentenced to 12 months in jail with 89 days credited for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated third offense and 90 days in jail with 89 days credited for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle in violation of license restrictions. He also was ordered to pay $1,262.40 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation. He also was sentenced to 12 months in jail with 95 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of drunken driving.
