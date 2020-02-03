REED CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 49th Circuit Court in Osceola County on the dates of Jan. 17 and Jan. 24:
• Dean Heward, 71, of Hersey, was sentenced to 16.5 months-five years in prison with 47 days credited for a no contest plea to attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct, person under 13, defendant 17 or older. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $398 in fines and fees.
• Dustin Scott Reagan, 28, of Evart, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted larceny of firearms for his connection with an incident on July 29 in Richmond Township. As part of the plea, a charge of larceny of firearms will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of the plea, if any jail time is given at sentencing it will run concurrently with a file in Gladwin County. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 28.
• Clarence Burrows O’Neal, 36, of Reed City, pleaded guilty to one count of maintaining a drug house for his connection with an incident on June 25 in Reed City. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of methamphetamine will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of the agreement, O’Neal will not be given jail time but will have to pay fines and costs. Sentencing is scheduled for March 6.
• Jeffrey Lynn Christensen, 56, of Manton, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 190 days credited for a guilty plea to probation violations stemming from previous convictions of discharging a firearm in a building and reckless use of a weapon.
• Joseph Michael Rodenish III, 34, of Harrison, pleaded guilty to one count each of possession of methamphetamine and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied for his connection with an incident on Dec. 12 in Richmond Township. As part of the plea, charges of carrying a concealed weapon, a dagger, operating a motor vehicle without security, a second or subsequent offense notice from the operating while licenses suspended charge and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 21.
• Nicole Rose Jahlas, 38, of Sears, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated third offense for her connection with an incident on Sept. 10 in Osceola Township. As part of the plea, charges of malicious destruction of personal property $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, assault with a dangerous weapon, a 2017 Dodge pickup, and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is an agreement in place to have Jahlas sentenced under an open-ended one year delay. Sentencing has been scheduled for March 6.
• Zachary Charles Miscikoski, 30, of Sears, pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a broom, for his connection with an incident on Nov. 5 in Orient Township. As part of the plea, a charge of domestic violence third offense will be dismissed and the prosecutor’s office agrees to county time with a six-month jail cap. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 21.
• Timothy Allen Brinkley, 55, of Flint, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon for his connection with an incident on Nov. 23 in Marion Township. As part of the plea, charges of possession of ammunition by a felon, carrying a weapon without a hunting or fishing license and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of the plea, the prosecutor’s office agrees to no up-front jail time. Sentencing has been scheduled for March 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.