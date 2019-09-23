CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the date of Sept. 16:
• Roger James Brown II, 31, of Cadillac, stood mute to interfering with an electronic communication, domestic violence and malicious destruction of fire or police property, the rear door of a patrol vehicle, for his connection with an incident on Aug. 10 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges which carry a penalty of twice the maximum sentence. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Brandon Keith Eaton, 26, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, a 2005 Toyota Avalon, for his connection with an incident on Aug. 18 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Brandon Carl Wright, 29, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon for his connection with an incident on May 27 in Slagle Township. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of ammunition by a felon and habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked. He also pleaded no contest to first-degree retail fraud second or subsequent offense. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense will be dismissed at sentencing. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Henry Brown Collins Jr., 53, of Ardmore, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to failure to pay child support in connection with an incident on or about Nov. 1, 2006-June 30, 2011 in Cadillac. As of March 8, 2019, the outstanding arrearage is $76,653.54. A $17,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Andrew Keith Musselman, 34, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 339 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation of a previous conviction of use of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense. The violation occurred when he engaged in assaultive behavior, used methamphetamine, provided a fraudulent urine sample, didn’t comply with verbal orders by field agent and failed to make payments on court-ordered assessments.
• Mark Allen Gainor, 34, of Harrison, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 301 days credited for a no contest plea to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, multiple variables. He also was ordered to pay $288 in fines and fees.
• Christian J. Corrigan, 24, was sentenced to 210 days with 170 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given probation.
• Keith Robert Coleman, 47, of Grawn, pleaded guilty to failing to pay child support between dates of March 1, 2017-Nov. 23, 2018 in Cadillac. As of Nov. 26, 2018, outstanding arrearage was $10,886.81. As part of the plea, Coleman will be placed on a delay of the sentence. If at the end of the delay the amount owed is paid down by $4,000, the conviction will be set aside and the court will enter a guilty plea to attempted failure to pay child support. If it is paid in full at the end of the delay, the conviction will be set aside and the court will enter a plea of a disorderly person.
• Alex Wade Sauntman, 32, of Reed City, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on July 21 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of operating while license suspended, revoked or denied will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentence agreement of no additional jail at the time of sentence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.