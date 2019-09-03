CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Aug. 23, Aug. 26 and Aug. 27:
• Jacob Allen Sowers, 43, of Mesick, pleaded guilty to one count of operating while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on June 8 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, a charge of operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing.
• Lacie Amelia Strickland, 37, of Cadillac, pleaded no contest to one count of harboring an escapee for her connection with an incident on June 18 in Clam Lake Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. She faced up to 93 days in jail and/or $500 in fines. As part of the plea, a charge of harboring felons and a habitual offender second offense notice were dismissed at sentencing which happened on the same day. She was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credited and ordered to pay $125 in fines which are to be paid in full in 30 days.
• Benjamin Dale Truax, 38, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $200 or more but less than $1,000 as part of his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Nov. 11-Nov. 18 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of a presentence agreement, the prosecutor agrees to support no initial jail as long as restitution amount of $1,065 is paid before sentencing.
• Brandon Todd Johnson, 24, of Buckley, was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and given 12 months probation for a guilty plea to tampering with an electronic monitoring device. He was already incarcerated for violating probation by cutting his tether off.
• Kirk Fredrick Stall, 43, of McBain, was sentenced to a one year delayed sentence for a guilty plea to failure to pay child support. He was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees.
• Micah Dane Bowyer, 23, of Elkhart, Indiana, was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 92 days credited for guilty pleas to possession of methadone, possession of oxycodone and possession of hydrocodone. He also was ordered to pay $1,294 in fines and fees.
• Allan Clark Stephens-Burns, 34, stood mute to one count of police assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Aug. 2 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge which carries a penalty of 1.5 times the maximum sentence on the primary offense. A $5,000 cash or surety bond continued.
• Ashley Lynn Rumola, 35, of Cadillac, stood mute to a charge of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and use of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on June 2 in Haring Township. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• John Allen Mekan, 33, of Cadillac, pleaded no contest to uttering and publishing in the amount of $22,500 using a check for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Feb. 27-March 5 in Cadillac. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. As part of the plea, a second charge of uttering and publishing will be dismissed at sentencing and there is a sentencing agreement for no initial jail time.
• Kyle James Wright, 31, of Weidman, stood mute to two counts of failing to pay child support for his connection with incidents occurring on or between July 31, 2014-May 31, 2016 for count one and Dec. 31, 2016-Sept. 30, 2017 for count two. As of Feb. 22, the outstanding arrearage was $19,821.63. The bond was changed by the court to $1,000 cash bond with all the previous conditions.
• Steven Lowell Hudson, 42, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 247 days credited for a guilty plea to probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of operating and maintaining a laboratory involving methamphetamine.
